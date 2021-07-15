Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are all trading lower by around 2% amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 2.6% at around $31,800 Thursday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company offers the MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analyses and share insights through mobile devices or the web.