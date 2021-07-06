Why Alibaba And New Oriental Education Shares Are Volatile Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares are volatile Tuesday afternoon amid regulatory concerns. Chinese regulators suggested the vehicle-for-hire company DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE:DIDI) delay its U.S. IPO and said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba shares are trading lower by 3.57% at $210. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $204.39.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are trading higher by 1% at $7.65 at last check. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week high of $19.97 and a 52-week low of $7.27.