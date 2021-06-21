fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.63
+ 0%
DIA
-0.17
333.13
-0.05%
SPY
+ -0.02
414.94
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
164.88
+ 0.03%

Tony Zhang's Bearish Nike Options Trade

byCraig Jones
June 21, 2021 8:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had a great year last year, but it has really underwhelmed for 2021. He expects to see more weakness going into earnings on Thursday.

The stock has largely been trading sideways for the last eight or nine months and it has already started to break below some intermediate support levels. It also has a poor relative strength relative to Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY).

Fundamentally, Zhang is worried about China-related risks going into earnings as that has been fueling growth so far. The options market is implying a move of 5.1% in either direction for the event and it moved 5% historically.

To make a bearish bet, Zhang wants to buy the August $130 put for $6.25 and sell the June $123 put for $1.24. He is paying $5.01 for a $7 wide diagonal spread, risking around 3.9% of the stock's value.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Nike Stock Technical Levels To Watch After Analyst Upgrade

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares were trading in the green Tuesday following an analyst upgrade. Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $192. Nike was trading 0.16% higher at $136.62 at last check.  read more

What's Happening With Nike Stock Today?

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading lower by 0.8% at $135.33 Tuesday morning after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $140 to $192 per share. read more