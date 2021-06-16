What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Stock Today?

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are trading lower by 2% and 1.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning as investors watch for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation.

As interest rates increase, in general, banks can earn bigger profits made on loans to consumers.

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.