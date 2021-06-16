fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.50
340.77
+ 0.44%
DIA
-0.68
344.09
-0.2%
SPY
-0.18
424.66
-0.04%

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
June 16, 2021 10:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are trading lower by 2% and 1.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning as investors watch for possible policy shifts this afternoon and the central bank's plan, or not, to handle inflation.

As interest rates increase, in general, banks can earn bigger profits made on loans to consumers.

See also: How to Buy Wells Fargo Stock

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower by 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively, Thursday afternoon following worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. read more

This Fisker Stock Technical Level Is Key For A Bullish Turn

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is trading higher Tuesday after BofA Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating $31 price target. Below is a technial an read more

Indecision Hits Morgan Stanley Stock After Bank's Q1 Print

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported earnings Friday morning, concluding week one of the first-quarter season. read more

Bank Of America And Citigroup Struggle After Stellar Q1 Earnings

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported fir read more