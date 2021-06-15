fbpx
QQQ
-2.37
346.88
-0.69%
DIA
-0.78
345.08
-0.23%
SPY
-0.68
425.94
-0.16%
TLT
-0.42
141.64
-0.3%
GLD
-0.87
175.58
-0.5%

Why Alibaba Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 15, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $210.49 following a Wall Street Journal article detailing how Alibaba fell victim to a large data leak over an eight month period.

The article states how "a software developer scraped 1.1 billion pieces of user data, including IDs and phone numbers, over eight months."

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

So What's Up With Alibaba Stock Today?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $214 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Alibaba Crosses A Critical Support Level: Is This The Last Straw?

Alibaba Group Holding LTD. (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company released worse-than-expected earnings. Although EPS saw a year-over-year rise of 21.5% at $1.58, this missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.78. read more