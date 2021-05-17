What's Up With Plug Power Today?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading modestly lower after Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintains the clean energy manufacturer with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $29 to $24.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Plug Power's stock was down 0.77% to $24.39 per share at the time of publication.