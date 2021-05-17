Is AMC Entertainment Stock About To Go Lower?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) may be about to give back some of its recent gains.

The stock has run into resistance around the $14 level. When it reached this level in March, the bears overpowered the bulls and forced the stock lower.

Markets can have memories in the sense that certain levels can be important for long periods of time. Sometimes, the importance can last for months or even longer. This looks to be the case with the $14 level for AMC.

