fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
326.39
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
344.23
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
416.49
+ 0%

Is AMC Entertainment Stock About To Go Lower?

byMark Putrino
May 17, 2021 7:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is AMC Entertainment Stock About To Go Lower?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) may be about to give back some of its recent gains.

The stock has run into resistance around the $14 level. When it reached this level in March, the bears overpowered the bulls and forced the stock lower.

Markets can have memories in the sense that certain levels can be important for long periods of time. Sometimes, the importance can last for months or even longer. This looks to be the case with the $14 level for AMC.

See Also: AMC Completing $428M Stock Sale Gives Another Boost To Shares: What You Need To Know

amc_1.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields. read more

AMC Gets Squeezed Out Of Pennant, Moves Higher: A Technical Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is moving up Thursday as traders try to squeeze the stock higher. read more

Putting GameStop, AMC Mania Behind, Hedge Funds Are Looking Beyond Equities For Short Bets

After recording huge losses following the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year, hedge funds are now looking beyond equities to focus on junk- and investment-grade rated bonds for short bets. read more

3 Reddit Stocks That Could Make Big Moves Lower This Week

Popular Reddit stocks SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading at import read more