Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
May 14, 2021 9:18 am
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading lower by 4% at $171.20 in Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Disney's revenue in the quarter was $15.6 billion, a year-over-year decline of 13%. The revenue figure came in lower than estimates of $15.9 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents in the second quarter, up from 60 cents in the prior year’s second quarter… Read More

Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks around the world.

Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

