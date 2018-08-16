The following four stocks are currently in the midst of uptrends according to VantagePoint, an AI charting platform that uses intermarket analysis and artificial intelligence to predict future price action 1-3 days in advance.

A couple of things to know in order to understand the charts below:

Each chart is a 3-month chart. Candles represent one day of trading

The blue line is a predicted moving average, and the black line is a simple 10-day moving average

When the blue line crosses above the black, that's a bullish signal. When the black crosses over the blue, that's bearish

For a more detailed look at VantagePoint's charts, click here.

Baidu.com

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a clear trend to the downside. The market had a crossover to the downside in late-July when that blue line made the cross below the black line. The neural index also reflected that short-term weakness. Since that bearish crossover, the market is down down 14 percent.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) was in the midst of an uptrend, but it looks to have had a bearish crossover last week, as you can see by the blue line crossing below the black. Since that crossover, CINF is mostly flat. This will be one to watch for a potential reversal in the coming days.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) follows the idea of BIDU. This one has been in a bearish trend since June 25, and since then VMC is down over 15 percent. As long as the two lines stay apart, and the neural index shows mostly red, this downtrend will continue.

