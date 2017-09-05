Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, September 5, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:46:03 pm: MGM MGM Sep 15 $33.5 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 616 @ $0.92 vs 46 OI; Ref=$33.15

3:01:11 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $12 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 846 @ $0.551 vs 173 OI; Ref=$12.315

2:53:21 pm: INCY Incyte Jun 15 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 700 @ $15.2 vs 0 OI; Ref=$135.09

2:28:19 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $12 Puts Sweep (17) at the Bid: 1176 @ $0.55 vs 173 OI; Ref=$12.385

2:15:39 pm: RRC Range Res Dec 15 $14 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 974 @ $0.401 vs 67 OI; Ref=$17.94

1:54:04 pm: AMD AMD Apr 20 $12 Puts at the Ask: 1550 @ $1.591 vs 172 OI; Ref=$12.7733

12:56:38 pm: NAV Navistar Sep 29 $32.5 Calls at the Ask: 582 @ $2.5 vs 2 OI; Ref=$33.69

12:34:39 pm: NKE Nike Oct 6 $51.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 574 @ $1.061 vs 14 OI; Ref=$52.9109

12:33:18 pm: AAPL Apple Feb 16 $145 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 3062 @ $4.6 vs 2778 OI; Ref=$161.15

12:20:40 pm: AAPL Apple Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 4000 @ $5.85 vs 2419 OI; Ref=$161.709

12:07:51 pm: BABA Alibaba Nov 17 $165 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2000 @ $7.151 vs 515 OI; Ref=$170.31

11:46:45 am: PCRX Pacira Pharma Nov 17 $45 Calls at the Ask: 1300 @ $1.5 vs 37 OI; Ref=$37.25

11:46:09 am: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Oct 20 $16 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.0 vs 323 OI; Ref=$13.99

11:30:38 am: UTX United Technologies Nov 17 $105 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 571 @ $1.72 vs 539 OI; Ref=$112.61

9:44:21 am: NTNX Nutanix Jan 19 $15 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1550 @ $0.703 vs 1034 OI; Ref=$20.61

More From Benzinga:

Nemus Bioscience CEO Talks 'Waves Of Dominance' In The Cannabis Therapeutics Industry

HERB, The Fast-Growing Marijuana Media Company, Gets Investment From Joe Montana

Posted-In: option trading options Options Alerts options definitionOptions After-Hours Center Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.