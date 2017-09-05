Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 5
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2017 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Related MGM
Vegas Strip Revenue Slumps In July
Callaway's Stake In TopGolf Nearly Doubles In A Year, Now Worth $400 Million
This Casino Giant Breaks Out As Typhoon Can't Stop Macau Gaming (Investor's Business Daily)
Related SEAS
Resurrected: Zombie Headlines And How Old News Can Move Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2017

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, September 5, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:46:03 pm: MGM MGM Sep 15 $33.5 Puts Sweep (11) at the Bid: 616 @ $0.92 vs 46 OI; Ref=$33.15

3:01:11 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $12 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 846 @ $0.551 vs 173 OI; Ref=$12.315

2:53:21 pm: INCY Incyte Jun 15 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 700 @ $15.2 vs 0 OI; Ref=$135.09

2:28:19 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $12 Puts Sweep (17) at the Bid: 1176 @ $0.55 vs 173 OI; Ref=$12.385

2:15:39 pm: RRC Range Res Dec 15 $14 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 974 @ $0.401 vs 67 OI; Ref=$17.94

1:54:04 pm: AMD AMD Apr 20 $12 Puts at the Ask: 1550 @ $1.591 vs 172 OI; Ref=$12.7733

12:56:38 pm: NAV Navistar Sep 29 $32.5 Calls at the Ask: 582 @ $2.5 vs 2 OI; Ref=$33.69

12:34:39 pm: NKE Nike Oct 6 $51.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Ask: 574 @ $1.061 vs 14 OI; Ref=$52.9109

12:33:18 pm: AAPL Apple Feb 16 $145 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 3062 @ $4.6 vs 2778 OI; Ref=$161.15

12:20:40 pm: AAPL Apple Feb 16 $150 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 4000 @ $5.85 vs 2419 OI; Ref=$161.709

12:07:51 pm: BABA Alibaba Nov 17 $165 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 2000 @ $7.151 vs 515 OI; Ref=$170.31

11:46:45 am: PCRX Pacira Pharma Nov 17 $45 Calls at the Ask: 1300 @ $1.5 vs 37 OI; Ref=$37.25

11:46:09 am: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Oct 20 $16 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.0 vs 323 OI; Ref=$13.99

11:30:38 am: UTX United Technologies Nov 17 $105 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 571 @ $1.72 vs 539 OI; Ref=$112.61

9:44:21 am: NTNX Nutanix Jan 19 $15 Puts Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1550 @ $0.703 vs 1034 OI; Ref=$20.61

More From Benzinga:

Nemus Bioscience CEO Talks 'Waves Of Dominance' In The Cannabis Therapeutics Industry

HERB, The Fast-Growing Marijuana Media Company, Gets Investment From Joe Montana

Posted-In: option trading options Options Alerts options definitionOptions After-Hours Center Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

Apple's Sept. 12 Event: 4 Things That Matter
Pro: Forget About The FAANG Stocks, Focus On Microsoft
The Market In 5 Minutes
Amazon's Emphasis Of Market Share Over Profits Could Keep Whole Food's Prices Low
Barron's Picks And Pans: Harvey Stocks, Nathan's Famous And The End Of The Bull
Off To The Races: Comparing Fitbit's New Ionic With Its Smart Watch Competitors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MGM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.