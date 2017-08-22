Usual Suspects Among Hottest Stocks To Short

FIS Astec Analytics has released its latest weekly list of the most popular stocks among short sellers.

This week’s list contains several familiar names, including a top pick that has been one of the most talked-about stocks of 2017. Here’s a rundown of the hottest stocks among short sellers.

Top Pick: Snap

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has had an eventful month, including the expiration of the stock’s lock-up period. While lock-up selling didn’t trigger the type of sell-off shorts were hoping for, FIS Astec reports short interest jumped 31 percent by the end of last week.

Related Link: Alibaba Cost Short Sellers $2 Billion This Week

1. RH

After starting 2017 on quite a run, the RH (NYSE: RH) short trade has paid off in the past month, with the stock down more than 34 percent. Short sellers see even more downside ahead, and more than 59 percent of available shares are still held by short sellers.

2. Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) short sellers had a huge day on Aug. 4 when the company’s guidance fell well short of market expectations. The stock is down 31 percent in the past month, but short interest has been on the rise.

3. Under Armour

The athletic apparel group has had a dismal earnings season, but short sellers are betting Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) has even more pain ahead. Under Armour shares are now down more than 60 percent in the past year, but over 94 percent of available shares remain borrowed.

4. Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) has been a home run for short sellers, delivering one of the worst first few months of any popular IPO in recent memory. IPO investors are down nearly 50 percent, and the utilization rate among available shares remains at around 84 percent.

5. Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is one of several brick-and-mortar mall retailers that have frequented the short seller favorites list throughout the year. Dillard’s shares jumped from around $54 in early July to nearly $80 by the end of the month, but the company’s abysmal Q2 earnings report squashed any fears of a major short squeeze.

Posted-In: FIS Astec AnalyticsShort Ideas Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.