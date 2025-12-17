FedEx Q2 Preview: Earnings A 'Critical Checkpoint' For Company, Analyst Sees 'Meaningful Upside'

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reports second-quarter financial results on Thursday after market close.

Here's a look at the earnings estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report, and the key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect FedEx to report second-quarter revenue of $22.79 billion, up from $22.00 billion in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in four consecutive quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect FedEx to report second-quarter earnings per share of $4.10, up from $4.05 in last year's second quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Read Also: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Micron, FuelCell, Carnival and More

What Experts Are Saying: A challenging global trade environment could be offset by strength in U.S. domestic parcel, Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan said in a new investor note.

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on FedEx with a price target of $305.

"Management's FY26 outlook incorporates a significant ~$1bn headwind from trade policy and de minimis changes, placing a premium on pricing discipline, network efficiency, and profitable share gains in the U.S. domestic market," Chan said.

The analyst said FedEx has been successful in the past, and the second-quarter results could be "an important checkpoint" for items such as Express margins and pressure on international exports.

"Provided FedEx can navigate around integration pitfalls before the planned Freight spin in June 2026, we see meaningful upside to current valuation."

Chan said FedEx is positioned well versus expectations for the second quarter.

"We believe valuation will gradually move higher in anticipation of the LTL freight spin-off by mid-2026."

The analyst said the spinoff could "generate meaningful valuation upside" from the current share price.

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods highlights a recent trend in FedEx shares following the earnings report.

FedEx shares were up 2.3% after first-quarter earnings, ending a four-quarter losing streak in which the stock declined after quarterly results.

"Investors are hoping a new winning streak will begin after Thursday's news," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said FedEx would likely lead a resurgence in the transportation sector.

Here are other recent analyst ratings for FedEx stock and their price targets:

Barclays: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $320 to $360

Jefferies: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $280 to $315

Evercore ISI Group: Maintained In-Line rating, raised price target from $239 to $275

Wells Fargo: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $280 to $290

Key Items to Watch: FedEx could provide more details on its upcoming Freight segment spinoff and highlight how that segment is performing to excite investors and analysts about the strategic move.

In the first quarter, FedEx's Freight segment reported lower revenue and higher wage rates, which weighed on results.

The company saw higher U.S. domestic and international priority package yields in the first quarter. Investors and analysts will be watching to see whether these trends persist.

FedEx's relationship with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) could become a topic during the earnings call, with reports that Amazon is considering building out its nationwide delivery network.

While the move would be done to offset Amazon's partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, it could also mean fewer packages delivered for FedEx. Amazon and FedEx signed a new partnership this year, which came after previously ending a working deal between the two companies in 2019.

Amazon’s expansion of its nationwide delivery network could also increase competition for FedEx in securing deals with small and medium-sized businesses.



FDX Price Action: FedEx stock traded at $282.21 on Wednesday, within a 52-week range of $194.30 to $295.24. FedEx shares are up 3.2% year-to-date in 2025.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock