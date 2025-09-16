Publicly traded sports team Manchester United MANU could attract attention from investors with signs of strong commercial and broadcasting revenue when the company reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday before market open.

Here are the earnings estimates from analysts and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Manchester United to report fourth-quarter revenue of $225.8 million, up from $179.4 million in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 6 cents per share in the fourth quarter, an improvement from a loss of 20 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and in four of the last 10 quarters.

Read Also: Elon Musk’s Favorite Soccer Team To Build New 100K-Seat Stadium, Can It Help Falling Stock?

Key Items to Watch: Analysts and investors will be watching Manchester United's revenue by segment, with broadcasting revenue, commercial revenue, and match day revenue all up year-over-year in the third quarter.

The company has underperformed on the field in recent years in the English Premier League, but thanks to a loyal fan base and strong media rights for the league has enjoyed a financial boost.

The English Premier League kicked off a new domestic television rights deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports for the 2025-2026 season, which could provide a boost to broadcasting revenue.

Manchester United also recently signed a multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola to be the official carbonated soft drink of the team in Europe.

These deals could go a long ways for Manchester United as the soccer team has struggled on the field in recent years.

The team is currently in 14th place in the English Premier League after four games played with one win, one draw and two losses. The team finished in 15th place last season.

In 2022-2023, Manchester United finished in third place and made the lucrative Champions League the following season, but lost in the group stage. The top five teams in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League next year.

Once one of the best teams in the league and a staple in the Champions League, the team's performance has been poor in recent years, hurting broadcast and matchday revenue that it would get from these extra games.

Investors have been paying increased attention to Manchester United in recent weeks. That could be related to the surging valuation of professional sports teams. While Manchester United is public, the team is majority owned by the Glazer family through voting rights. Shares are not likely to sell in the near future.

The team's valuation is $6.6 billion according to Forbes with a current public enterprise value of $3.6 billion. Shares could be undervalued based on the valuation of the team, stadium and assets if a sale was ever explored.

MANU Price Action: Manchester United stock trades at $16.05 on Tuesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $12.05 to $19.65. Shares are down 7.5% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock