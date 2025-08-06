Rocket Lab Q2 Earnings Preview: Will Shares Lift Off After Results, Launch Update?

Space stock Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is likely to provide an update on its rocket launches for the rest of 2025 and beyond when the company reports second-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday.

Here are the earnings estimates, what analysts are saying and the key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Rocket Lab to report second-quarter revenue of $134.53 million, up from $106.25 million in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hitting the guidance would mark a new quarterly record, surpassing the fourth quarter total of $132.39 million.

Rocket Lab has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 11 cents per share in the quarter, down from a loss of eight cents per share in last year's second quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the past 10 quarters. The last seven straight quarters have seen the company report earnings per share that beat or were in line with analyst estimates.

Guidance from the company calls for second-quarter revenue in a range of $130 million to $140 million.

What Analysts Are Saying: Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen recently maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Lab, while raising the price target from $34 to $55.

The analyst highlighted Rocket Lab's mission with its Electron rocket for IQPS. The company has worked with IQPS for multiple missions and is helping to deliver satellites into constellation.

Craig-Hallum analysts initiated coverage of Rocket Lab ahead of earnings with a Hold rating and a $51 price target.

The analysts expressed concern over the stock's current valuation and future execution risks. Analysts said the stock is "priced for perfection."

Craig-Hallum analysts also said the expectations for the upcoming Neutron rocket platform are high and that small setbacks or delays could put pressure on shares.

Here are other analyst ratings for Rocket Lab and their price targets:

Bank of America : Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $30 to $50

: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $30 to $50 Citigroup: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $33 to $50

Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $33 to $50 KeyBanc: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $29 to $40

Key Items to Watch: Rocket Lab stock recently hit all-time highs, and as analysts note, expectations remain high for the company.

The company has had multiple successful rocket launches in 2025, recently completing its 11th Electron launch of the year versus a plan for 20 or more in 2025.

Guidance from the company calls for the medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket to make its debut in the second half of 2025. Investors and analysts will be looking for an update on this timeline and on how many flights are expected this year.

Rocket Lab has been winning contracts from government agencies such as the Air Force and NASA. The company could also be one of the companies viewed as a winner from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, with a planned $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system.

Rocket Lab could be considered for this initiative and get more contract wins from the bill.

In May, Rocket Lab announced plans to acquire optical systems producer Geost. Investors and analysts would love more color on the acquisition and how it will help Rocket Lab land more contract wins in the future.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab stock is down 1.71% to $43.98 on Wednesday at publication versus a 52-week trading range of $4.55 to $53.44. Rocket Lab stock is up 72% year-to-date in 2025 and shares are up over 800% in the past year.

