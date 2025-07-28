Rocket Lab Shares Fall After New Analyst Coverage And Valuation Concerns

Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB are trading lower Monday following new analyst coverage and a reassessment of the stock’s valuation outlook.

What To Know: The drop comes after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the company with a Hold rating and a price target of $51, expressing caution around the current valuation and future execution risks.

Craig-Hallum acknowledged Rocket Lab's strong track record and recent momentum, highlighting its 778% gain over the past year and 64% increase in the last six months, but described the stock as "priced for perfection." The firm cited high expectations for the upcoming Neutron rocket platform, which is projected to have one, three and five launches in 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively. The firm warned that historical precedent shows flawless execution in new rocket platforms is rare and that even small setbacks can result in extended delays.

The analyst report also highlighted competitive pressure from SpaceX, whose Falcon 9 currently dominates the market. Further competition is anticipated if SpaceX achieves full operational capability with its Starship vehicle, which could significantly alter the cost structure across the launch industry.

Despite the company's continued progress in expanding launch and satellite capabilities, the recent stock decline reflects investor caution amid high valuation levels and the inherent risks tied to execution timelines in aerospace development. Rocket Lab is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7 after market close, which may offer further insight into its operational trajectory.

RKLB Price Action: RocketLab shares were down 6.07% at $44.55 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

