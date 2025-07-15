Rocket Lab Stock Launches To New All-Time Highs: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares are hitting new all-time highs on Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s driving the momentum.

What To Know: Rocket Lab is coming off of four successful launches in June. The company has a 100% mission success rate in 2025 with 10 Electron missions completed year-to-date.

Investors are looking ahead to potential catalysts that include the company’s medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket debut later this year. The timeline was confirmed for the second half of 2025 when Rocket Lab reported first-quarter results in May.

Rocket Lab scheduled its second-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday. The company will report its quarterly results on Aug. 7. Analysts currently expect Rocket Lab to report a loss of 11 cents per share and revenue of $134.53 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, Rocket Lab beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines as revenue climbed 32% year-over-year. The company also announced a partnership with the U.S. Air Force to support a planned Neutron mission that is scheduled for a return-to-Earth launch no earlier than 2026.

President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which was signed into law earlier this month, includes $25 billion for the planned “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Rocket Lab is thought to be one of the companies being considered for Trump’s missile defense initiative. When the architecture was announced, Trump said the system would feature next-generation technologies, including “space-based sensors and interceptors.”

Rocket Lab announced an acquisition of high-performance optical systems producer Geost in May and said the deal strengthened its position for achieving the U.S. Department of Defense's goals for resilient, proliferated space architectures.

Multiple analysts have lifted price targets on Rocket Lab in recent months. Keybanc maintained an Overweight at the beginning of July and raised the price target from $29 to $40. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Monday and raised its target from $33 to $50, citing continued progress on the company’s Neutron rocket development and a growing satellite systems unit.

The analyst firm expects Rocket Lab's revenue to increase to approximately $2.6 billion in 2029 as Neutron launch cadence accelerates.

Rocket Lab announced last week that it selected Bollinger Shipyards to support the build out of the company’s ocean landing platform for Neutron. The ship is expected to be delivered to Rocket Lab in early 2026.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 4.86% at $45.31 at the time of publication. The stock reached an all-time high of $44.71 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

