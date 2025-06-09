Video game retailer GameStop Corporation GME could continue upwards momentum with a strong first-quarter financial report Tuesday after market close.

Here's a look at the analyst estimates and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect GameStop to report first-quarter sales of $754.2 million, down from $881.8 million in last year's first quarter, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company has missed analyst estimates for sales in six straight quarters and eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect GameStop to report a profit of 4 cents per share, an improvement on a loss of 12 cents per share in last year's first quarter.

The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share in the fourth quarter and has beaten analyst estimates in five of the last 10 quarters overall. The first quarter loss last fiscal year was the only loss in GameStop's four fiscal quarters last year.

A strong first-quarter report and positive earnings per share could be a strong start for the company.

Key Items to Watch: GameStop's report comes after several positive news items sent shares higher.

The company announced the purchase of 4,710 Bitcoin BTC/USD last month, which came after the company announced plans to add cryptocurrency to its balance sheet.

GameStop has also been in the spotlight with strong momentum due to the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console from Nintendo NTDOY. GameStop stores were open at midnight for the June 5 release of the console with long lines and sellouts reported at locations across the country.

The bad news for GameStop investors is that the gaming company has typically reported financial results without providing guidance, holding a conference call, or communicating with shareholders.

Shareholders would likely love to hear an update on the Bitcoin purchase and whether more cryptocurrency purchases are coming with the company's cash. They would also love to hear how Nintendo Switch 2 demand could factor into second-quarter results, as the first quarter will cover February, March, and April.

Instead, investors may have to save their optimism for future quarterly results and focus on what the company does report.

One item that has been present in recent reports is the company's growing Collectibles revenue, which comes as the retailer ramps up supply and marketing for trading cards and grading services. This comes as hardware and software sales for the gaming market have faced pressure as gamers turn to digital offerings.

A strong report could send GameStop shares higher, extending the recent streak of positive momentum. However, if details on Bitcoin or the Nintendo Switch 2 remain limited, investors may choose to stay on the sidelines.

GME Price Action: GameStop stock was up 2.1% to $30.22 on Monday, compared to a 52-week trading range of $18.73 to $35.81. However, GameStop stock is down 2.4% year-to-date in 2025.

