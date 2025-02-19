Walmart Q4 Earnings Preview: Revenue Beat Streak On The Line, Expert Advises Long-Term Holders To 'Enjoy The Ride'

Retailer Walmart Inc WMT looks to maintain its title of "World's largest retailer" when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Here's a look at the analyst estimates for the quarters, what experts are saying and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Walmart to report fourth-quarter revenue of $180.25 billion, up from $173.39 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The retailer has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 64 cents, up from 60 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in four straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall. The lone quarter without a beat in that stretch saw the company meet estimates.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN recently reported fourth-quarter revenue of $187.79 billion. Analysts expect Walmart to come in shy of that total, which could see the company lose its crown as the top revenue earner on a yearly basis and the top retailer soon if trends continue.

What Experts Are Saying: Walmart's quarterly earnings report will likely be one of the biggest of the week, according to Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods.

"Walmart will be in focus as investors are eager to see if they can keep their remarkable run going," Woods said in a weekly newsletter. "They have traded higher after the last four quarterly reports and after 8 of the last 10."

The market strategist said Walmart is "the bellwether when it comes to discount retail."

"Any shift from them could speak volumes to the impact of inflation."

Woods said Walmart shares are in a technical uptrend with the stock traded at or above its 50-day moving average for more than a year.

"So for it to jump higher may take one heck of a beat."

Woods said long-term holders of the stock should "hold on and enjoy the ride," while short-term traders might see it tough to chase the stock.

Data from Placer.ai shows Walmart had 1.1% visitor growth in 2024 on a year-over-year basis. The company is also starting 2025 with strength with visits up 3.0% year-over-year for the month of January.

Walmart sees a larger portion of shoppers with lower household incomes than rival Target, according to Placer.ai. The retailer also sees a higher rate of repeat monthly visitors than Target, which could be thanks to more grocery options.

Analysts have been bullish on Walmart stock ahead of the quarterly earnings with raised price targets.

Here are recent analyst ratings on Walmart and their price targets:

Piper Sandler: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $93 to $118

Baird: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $100 to $115

Barclays: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $98 to $108

Morgan Stanley: Reiterated Overweight rating, raised price target from $106 to $115

Telsey: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $105 to $115

Truist: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $98 to $111

Key Items to Watch: Walmart raised its full-year guidance after third-quarter results and investors will be closely monitoring to see if those figures are missed, met or beat.

Analysts and investors will also be looking for guidance for the next fiscal year. This could determine how Walmart stock trades after the financial results.

Ecommerce sales is another area investors will look at. Third-quarter ecommerce sales are up 27% year-over-year as the company sees growth for its store-fulfilled pickup, delivery and marketplace growth.

The company's Sam's Club brand is also seeing strong growth in recent quarters. Third-quarter same store sales are up 7.0% year-over-year. Placer.ai data showed Sam's Club having 4.8% visitor growth year-over-year for the 2024 year.

In February, Walmart announced some employee consolidation with the cut of corporate jobs and relocations to other states. The company's headcount and any comments on future job cuts is another area to watch.

WMT Price Action: Walmart stock trades at $103.85 Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $57.60 to $105.30. Walmart stock is up 15.4% year-to-date in 2025 and up 77% over the last year.

