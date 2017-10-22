A Benzinga HQ Exclusive: Ask Gene Munster Anything!
Ever wonder what Gene Munster’s favorite AI play is? Or the coffee flavor that fueled his famous Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) coverage? Or his choice sneaker brand? Now’s your chance to ask.
The Wall Street celebrity known for forward-thinking tech insight will visit Benzinga’s Detroit headquarters Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET for a live “Ask Me Anything” session.
So, what do you want to know? Email your questions to newsdesk@benzinga.com or tweet us using #AskGene. And be sure to watch the interview live here.
What Limitless Looks Like
Munster spent 21 years as a senior tech analyst with Piper Jaffray before launching a venture capital firm last December. Now a managing partner at Loup Ventures, he researches artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality and their potential impact on human communities.
However, he still keeps a pulse on major tech stocks and is often called to comment on Apple, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
We’ve consulted him on the future of the auto industry, venture funding, robots in retail, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), AR-based health care and brain control interface.
He’s written on smart assistants, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and VR’s potential to disrupt Hollywood.
So really, ask him anything.
