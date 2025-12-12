Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) said it has surpassed its 2025 goal by deploying more than 2,000 autonomous delivery robots, creating what it calls the largest sidewalk delivery fleet in the United States.

The company said the milestone reflects execution that was on time, on plan, and on budget as demand for efficient last-mile delivery accelerates.

The San Francisco-based company has expanded rapidly across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and Alexandria, Virginia, with additional cities slated to launch in early 2026.

Related: Serve Robots Now Deliver Meals For Uber Eats In Fort Lauderdale

Serve said its fleet has expanded twentyfold since the start of the year, fueled by partnerships with restaurant brands, retailers, and major delivery platforms, including DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) and Uber Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) Uber Eats.

Autonomous Technology and Scale

"This milestone is a testament to the strength of our technology and our ability to scale quickly, efficiently and safely," said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "The difference between delivering value versus hype in AI comes down to real-world application. Crossing 2,000 robots enables millions of deliveries to customers and makes delivery more accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly."

Serve's robots operate with Level 4 autonomy in complex urban environments and have achieved a 99.8% completion rate, according to the company. Each robot produces zero tailpipe emissions and is designed to replace traditional vehicle-based deliveries, helping reduce congestion and carbon output.

Expanding Use Cases

The company said growing interest in automation is supporting demand as merchants look to improve delivery economics and reliability. Kashani said Serve is expanding beyond restaurant delivery into groceries, convenience items, small parcels, and returns.

"As we continue to expand our fleet size, we are also expanding use cases for our technology," he said. "Anywhere you find frequent, short-distance deliveries, autonomous technology can create real value."

In 2025, Serve expanded service zones in every existing market, launched operations in 110 high-density U.S. neighborhoods, and introduced its Gen 3 robots to support higher-volume delivery.

SERV Price Action: Serve Robotics shares were up 4.20% at $13.39 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Walter Cicchetti via Shutterstock