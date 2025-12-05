Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) stock rose Friday after the company disclosed the expansion of its service to Fort Lauderdale.

Details

The move complements its existing Miami operations and strengthens its presence in South Florida’s fast-growing delivery market.

The launch also advances Serve’s national expansion plan, aiming to deploy 2,000 delivery robots across the U.S. by year-end in collaboration with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) .

This deal builds on prior successful rollouts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Atlanta.

The residents in Downtown and Las Olas Boulevard can now receive restaurant orders via Serve’s AI-powered sidewalk robots through Uber Eats.

Dr. Ali Kashani, Co-Founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, stated, “Building on our success in Miami, the expansion to Fort Lauderdale allows us to serve more communities, support more restaurant partners, and continue scaling our low-emissions delivery network across the region.”

Aaron Emrich, Global Head of Autonomous Delivery at Uber Eats, added, “Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant restaurant scene and tech-forward community make it an ideal market to deepen our collaboration and bring more innovative delivery options to customers.”

Recent Earnings

Last month, Serve Robotics reported third-quarter losses of 40 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 33 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $687,000, missing the Street estimate of $691,167.

SERV Price Action: Serve Robotics shares were up 2.95% at $13.38 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Walter Cicchetti via Shutterstock