WeRide, Uber Bring Robotaxi Rides To Jumeirah And Umm Suqeim

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) , in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), launched Robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on the Uber app.

Starting Friday, riders in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two major tourist districts near Dubai's public beaches, can book WeRide Robotaxis through the "Autonomous" option on the Uber app.

Tawasul will operate the WeRide fleet on Uber and provide fleet-management services.

The launch builds on months of joint pilot operations and testing that began after the partnership announcement in April.

The trial service currently runs with an on-board vehicle specialist to ensure safety and reliability, preparing the system for a fully driverless commercial rollout in early 2026.

By introducing this public Robotaxi trial, WeRide and Uber support Dubai's goal of achieving 25% autonomous journeys by 2030 and help meet rising ride-hailing demand.

Abu Dhabi's Fully Driverless Milestone

In November, WeRide and Uber launched Level 4 fully driverless robotaxi commercial service in Abu Dhabi.

The rollout makes Abu Dhabi the first Middle Eastern city, and the first market outside the U.S., to offer fully driverless rides on the Uber platform.

The launch followed the city's issuance of the world's first permit for fully autonomous robotaxi operations outside the U.S.

Rivalry, Market Pressure, and AV Value Opportunity

The $178 billion U.S. ride-hailing giant, Uber, has gained 42% in stock value year-to-date. WeRide stock has tanked 37% due to rivalry from the likes of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) and investor caution about the overall Chinese autonomous vehicle (AV) sector.

Meanwhile, Uber is navigating its own set of challenges. Investor Ross Gerber noted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo's rapid expansion increasingly threatens Uber.

He said Waymo's 450,000 weekly rides and estimated its 2,500-car fleet brings in $200–$250 per vehicle per day, pushing annual revenue past $200 million and "growing fast."

Gerber argued these gains show "Uber is cooked." He has repeated this view before, pointing to Waymo's rising market share in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk promotes Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) driverless Robotaxi plans in Austin and its upcoming Full Self-Driving (FSD) expansion in Europe.

Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post noted AVs are becoming a key value driver for mobility stocks like Uber and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) .

He notes that Uber and Lyft currently capture just 1% of the 3 trillion miles Americans drive each year, but he expects AV adoption to push ride-hailing to as much as 20% of U.S. miles traveled over the next 15 years.

At a projected cost of $1.50–$2.00 per mile, he estimates a $900 billion to $1.2 trillion market opportunity.

Price Action: WeRide shares were up 1.57% at $9.06 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data. UBER was 0.25%.

