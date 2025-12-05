Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery: What It Means For AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower Friday morning following the announcement that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has agreed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) in a definitive deal valued at $82.7 billion.

Additionally, in a disclosure that added governance concerns to an already volatile session, AMC on Thursday revealed that CEO Adam Aron, 71, suffered a “minor stroke” on November 17 while in London.

Although the company emphasized that Aron has retained full cognitive function, the health scare introduces a layer of fragility at a critical juncture. Investors are weighing the risks of leadership stability just as the industry undergoes a seismic shift.

AMC Entertainment shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are AMC shares declining?

What To Know: While the merger promises synergies for the streaming giant, it has triggered an immediate sell-off in related stocks, with investors identifying a potential existential threat to the traditional cinema model.

The fear is that Netflix will cannibalize the theatrical window. Warner Bros. is a vital supplier of theatrical product, controlling box-office juggernauts like Batman, Harry Potter and the DC Universe.

Although Netflix stated an intention to maintain theatrical releases, Wall Street is skeptically pricing in a clash of business models. Netflix's core strategy relies on subscriber retention through immediate access to premium content.

However, in a significant strategic pivot, AMC recently secured an agreement to screen select Netflix films, reversing its long-standing opposition to exhibiting the streamer’s content.

Read Also: Netflix’s Warner Bros. Bid Runs Into Trouble: Trump Officials, Theaters, and Hollywood Talent Push Back

What Else: Investors anticipate that under Netflix's ownership, WBD's blockbuster slate may see drastically shortened exclusive theatrical windows or day-and-date releases to bolster the streaming service, effectively weaponizing AMC's biggest draws against its own ticket sales.

Furthermore, the consolidation creates a media giant with unprecedented leverage. A combined Netflix-WBD entity would hold immense bargaining power to negotiate less favorable revenue splits with theater chains.

Additionally, the contention surrounding the deal, highlighted by Paramount Skydance Corp’s (NASDAQ:PSKY) accusations of a biased auction process, introduces significant volatility to the Hollywood content pipeline.

For AMC, this merger represents not just a new competitor, but a structural shift where the industry’s most valuable IP is now controlled by a company whose primary mandate is to keep audiences on the couch, not in auditorium seats.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s current vulnerability, Benzinga Edge data points to a bearish outlook with a Momentum score of just 7.51 and negative price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 2.58% at $2.27 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Meta AI Becomes Real-Time News Hub With New Media Partnerships

How To Buy AMC Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) 's case, it is in the Communication Services sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock