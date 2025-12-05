Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is expanding Meta AI to deliver a broader range of real-time content, from breaking global news to entertainment, lifestyle, and more.

When users ask Meta AI news-related questions, the system now pulls information and links from a wider variety of sources, helping people discover timely, relevant content tailored to their interests.

The new integrations also drive value for partners by linking directly to their articles, making it easier for users to access full content while enabling outlets to reach new audiences.

Also Read: Meta Bets Big On AI: Ad Revenue Set To Outpace Google

To kick off this expansion, Meta has partnered with CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, the People Inc. media portfolio, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, USA TODAY, and the USA TODAY Network.

Meta plans to add more partnerships and new features to enhance the user experience.

Previously, Meta and its peers, including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , had a showdown for lack of reimbursement for using their content. Online content publishers also highlighted risks from AI technology's capabilities since the arrival of chatbots.

Meta aims to make Meta AI more responsive, accurate, and balanced. Real-time events challenge current AI systems, but by incorporating diverse news sources, Meta AI can deliver timely content and multiple viewpoints across different formats.

Meta emphasizes that these moves are part of its broader goal to provide valuable experiences for users.

Growing User Engagement With Meta AI Tools

People are using Meta AI to spark ideas, edit and animate media, explore topics, find creative inspiration, and more.

As the platform evolves, Meta continues to test new AI experiences to unlock value for everyone using its services.

The $1.7 trillion Meta has gained 13% in stock value year-to-date.

Meta is scaling back its metaverse spending while accelerating its AI ambitions to unlock value for shareholders.

Deep Cuts in Metaverse Budget as AI Spending Rises

The company plans up to 30% budget cuts for its metaverse group in 2026, including Horizon Worlds and Quest, with potential layoffs starting in January.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg requested 10% cuts across all divisions.

However, the virtual reality segment faces deeper reductions due to slower adoption.

Long-Term AI Investments and Leadership Additions

Meta is aggressively investing in AI and hardware, committing over $600 billion through 2028 to expand next-generation AI infrastructure, data centers, and workforce capabilities.

The company has also hired Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) veteran Alan Dye as chief design officer to strengthen its consumer hardware and AI initiatives.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 0.22% at $662.97 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock