Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Continues To Fall: What's Happening?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) are trading lower Monday, potentially on continued downward momentum. The company last week reported third-quarter earnings and multiple operational updates. The stock is also continuing a recent sell-off that has erased 22% of gains over the last week and 35% over the past month.

Macro headwinds have been to blame. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding sticky inflation have dampened hopes for rate cuts, hammering tech-heavy indices and growth stocks in recent sessions.

What To Know: Last week, the space company reported a third-quarter loss of 3 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of an 11-cent loss. Revenue also topped forecasts at $155.05 million. The company’s upbeat outlook includes fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $170 million to $180 million and a record GAAP gross margin of 37%.

Investors also saw operational milestones from the company last week. Rocket Lab secured 17 Electron launch contracts in the third quarter and confirmed its two NASA-backed spacecraft successfully began their long trek to Mars.

Analysts reacted positively last week, with firms like Needham and Stifel raising their price targets. The company, which holds over $1 billion in liquidity, also confirmed its reusable Neutron rocket is on track to arrive at its new launch complex in the first quarter of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the recent pullback, Rocket Lab holds a very strong Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 94.78 and maintains a positive long-term price trend.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 4.63% at $43.43 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

