What's Going On With Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Wednesday?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning, extending bullish momentum following a beat-and-raise third-quarter earnings report and fresh price target hikes from Wall Street. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The end-to-end space company reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, marking 48% year-over-year growth and surpassing consensus estimates of $151.74 million. The company also outperformed on profitability, posting a loss of 3 cents per share compared to the expected 11-cent loss.

CEO Peter Beck highlighted a record GAAP gross margin of 37% and strong operational execution, including 17 new Electron launch contracts. The company also updated its timeline for the reusable Neutron rocket, which is expected to arrive at Launch Complex 3 in the first quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, Rocket Lab issued upbeat fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $170 million to $180 million, ahead of analyst expectations. Wall Street responded positively on Wednesday. Needham raised its price target to $63, while Stifel hiked its target to $75, both maintaining Buy ratings and citing the company’s $1 billion liquidity position and backlog growth as key drivers.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s 2025 strength, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Rocket Lab a Momentum score of 97.51.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab stock traded as high as $55.33 on Wednesday before pulling back. Rocket Lab shares were trading flat at $51.24 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock