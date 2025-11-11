Rocket Lab Stock Gains on Strong Quarter, Upbeat Outlook

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results and issued fourth quarter sales guidance above estimates.

What To Know: Rocket Lab reported a loss of 3 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 11 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $155.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $151.74 million.

CEO Sir Peter Beck said the company achieved record GAAP gross margin of 37% and is "poised to deliver long-term exciting growth," citing a record backlog of launch contracts, progress in major space systems programs and strategic acquisitions aligned with next-generation defense initiatives.

During the quarter, Rocket Lab secured 17 Electron launch contracts, marking a record-breaking period for its small launch vehicle business. The company also completed the acquisition of electro-optical and infrared sensor maker Geost for up to $325 million and finalized the financial restructuring of Mynaric as part of an intended acquisition process.

Rocket Lab said it ended the quarter with more than $1 billion in liquidity and officially opened Launch Complex 3, the test and launch site for its upcoming medium-lift reusable rocket, Neutron. The company expects Neutron to arrive at the site in the first quarter of 2026, followed by its first launch pending successful testing.

Q4 Outlook: The company sees sales of $170.00 million to $180.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $171.79 million.

RKLB Price Action: At the time of writing, Rocket Lab shares are trading 6.15% higher at $55.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock