Larry Ellison Says AI Needs Private Data — Palantir Says 'Told You So'

When Oracle Corp's (NYSE:ORCL) Larry Ellison declared that artificial intelligence will only reach its "peak value" once models train on privately owned data, it sounded like a warning shot to the open-internet AI crowd. But for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), it was validation in prime time.

Catch the action in PLTR stock here.

"If you look at ChatGPT, Anthropic, Llama, Grok — they're all trained on all of the data on the internet," Ellison said during Oracle's recent event. "But for these models to reach their peak value, you need to make privately owned data available to those models as well."

Palantir's entire business has been built on that premise — that data locked inside governments and corporations is more valuable than anything scraped off the public web.

Read Also: Palantir’s Monopoly Is Breaking – It’s No Longer Pentagon’s Only Favorite

Private Data Is Palantir's Power Source

From defense agencies to Fortune 500 clients, Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms operate behind the firewall, structuring sensitive operational data for AI-driven decision making. That's a crucial distinction in an era where generic language models often hallucinate without context or access to verified datasets.

While ChatGPT and its peers chase scale, Palantir is chasing specificity — running proprietary AI models directly on clients' secure data pools. Its government roots, spanning defense, intelligence and energy sectors, have given it years of experience managing classified data — precisely the private-data moat Ellison argues the AI industry must cross to mature.

Ellison's Thesis, Palantir's Timing

Ellison's call couldn't come at a better time for Palantir, which has pivoted from pure analytics to becoming the operating system for enterprise AI. Its partnerships with major corporations and U.S. agencies position it to capitalize on the growing recognition that private data, not internet noise, will drive the next leg of AI value creation.

As investors sift through the next wave of AI winners, Ellison's words echo a core Palantir advantage: it already sits where the most sensitive — and therefore most valuable — data lives.

For AI's second act, Palantir isn't rewriting the script. It's just been waiting for the rest of Silicon Valley to catch up.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: drserg from Shutterstock