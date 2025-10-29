Nvidia Stock Hits New All-Time High, Surpassing $5T Market Cap

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new all-time high Wednesday morning, pushing its market capitalization past the $5 trillion milestone for the first time. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally was ignited after BofA Securities maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $235 to $275, signaling strong institutional confidence.

Investor sentiment is also being lifted by several key developments this week. CEO Jensen Huang has been in the spotlight, urging Washington to adopt a balanced approach to the U.S.-China tech rivalry, warning at this week’s developers conference that isolating China’s developer ecosystem is not a winning strategy.

Simultaneously, President Donald Trump stated he plans to discuss Nvidia’s “super duper” Blackwell AI chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the company’s critical role in global affairs.

Adding to the momentum, Huang announced new partnerships to build seven U.S.-based supercomputers and unveiled NVQLInk, a new technology designed to integrate its GPUs with quantum computers, a move celebrated by analysts as solving the company’s “quantum headache” and securing its future dominance.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s fundamental strength, Benzinga Edge proprietary rankings give the company an impressive 97.87 for Growth and 93.91 for Quality.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 4.837% at $209.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week and all-time high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock