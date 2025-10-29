Nvidia Might Have Just Ended Its 'Quantum Headache,' Says Gene Munster — Jensen Huang's NVQLink Move Proves GPUs Won't Be Replaced Easily

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang seems to be positioning the company at the heart of quantum computing's next chapter, signaling that its GPUs will power — not be replaced by — the coming wave of quantum innovation.

Gene Munster: Nvidia Might Have Just Solved Its Quantum ‘Headache'

On Tuesday, Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner Gene Munster said Nvidia is turning a long-standing challenge into a strategic opportunity.

"Quantum has been a recurring headache for Nvidia, given the narrative that it's only a matter of time before quantum computing renders GPUs obsolete," Munster wrote on X. "Today's announcement signals to investors that Nvidia intends to play a role in the quantum ecosystem rather than be displaced by it."

Munster's remarks came after Nvidia unveiled NVQLink, a new interconnect designed to bridge quantum processors with AI supercomputers during Huang's keynote at the company's Global Technology Conference in Washington, D.C.

Huang Bets On Quantum-AI Integration

While Nvidia isn't building its own quantum computers, Huang is betting big that the company's technology will be essential to making them practical.

Quantum processors use the laws of quantum physics to tackle problems beyond the reach of classical computers, offering vast potential across industries like science and finance.

However, to produce accurate, practical results, they must work alongside powerful classical systems that handle complex calculations and correct quantum errors.

According to Nvidia's Tim Costa, the industry consensus is that this hybrid setup — combining quantum processors and AI chips such as Nvidia GPUs — will be essential, with AI playing a key role in error correction, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Jensen Huang Reframes Quantum Computing

The announcement marks a turnaround for Huang, who earlier this year admitted he misjudged the pace of quantum progress after his January remarks sent several quantum stocks tumbling.

While acknowledging his earlier comments, Huang called for a fresh perspective on quantum computing — proposing it be seen as a quantum instrument instead of a conventional computer.

He cautioned that measuring its progress by traditional computing standards limits innovation, calling that mindset an unfortunate expectation.

