Trump To Discuss Nvidia's 'Super Duper' AI Chips With Xi, Hints At Meeting Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump is set to address the topic of Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) advanced AI chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting.

Trump Set To Meet Huang Before Xi

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters about the possibility of discussing Nvidia’s Blackwell AI processors with Xi Jinping during their anticipated meeting, reported CNBC. "We'll be speaking about Blackwell, it's the super duper chip," said Trump.

The “super duper chip” Trump referred to is believed to be the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, Nvidia’s most advanced AI chip.

Trump also praised Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, claiming they are a decade ahead of any other chip. “That’s our country. We’re about 10 years ahead of anybody else in chips, in the highly sophisticated chips. I think we may be talking about that with President Xi,” he said.

Trump, during a business leader meeting in Japan on Tuesday, mentioned that he is set to meet CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday. He also congratulated Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) for introducing the first U.S.-made Blackwell Wafer earlier this month.

Huang Sounds Alarm On US-China Tech War

Trump’s decision to discuss Nvidia’s AI chips with Xi is significant given the recent developments in the U.S.-China tech relationship. Just a day before, CEO Jensen Huang warned that the U.S. cannot win the AI battle by isolating China’s developers. He stressed the need for the U.S. to lead in AI while keeping China’s developer ecosystem accessible.

This comes after China, in September, banned its major tech firms from purchasing Nvidia’s AI chips, a move that impacted Nvidia’s stock. The ban followed earlier restrictions on Nvidia’s China-only chips, with Chinese regulators determining that domestic chips had reached performance levels comparable to those of Nvidia’s models used in China.

That being said, Huang's keynote at Tuesday’s Nvidia GTC also saw him giving “enormous credit" to Trump for advancing the American tech sector and pushing companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. "If this didn't happen, we could have been in a bad situation, and I want to thank President Trump," said Huang.

