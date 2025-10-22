Integrated optics firm POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) announced Wednesday it secured a production order worth more than $5 million for its advanced POET Infinity optical engines.

A key systems integrator, which manufactures and sells optical transceiver modules, placed a significant purchase order for the components essential for modern artificial intelligence networks and hyperscale data centers.

The company expects to ship the sophisticated engines to the customer during the second half of 2026, marking an important business milestone.

Raju Kankipati, POET’s Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the commercial success, emphasizing that the sales order for their premier 800G optical engines confirms the efficacy of POET’s technology.

He noted that the order shows how the company can meet the increasing needs of AI data communications. Furthermore, the executive cited the customer’s decision to integrate POET across its component ecosystem as proof of confidence in the platform’s overall performance and strength.

The POET Infinity line comprises 400G optical engines structured in a daisy-chain setup to deliver 800G, 1.6T, and higher bandwidth designs. The upcoming delivery schedule for this module manufacturer includes 2xFR4 and 2xDR4 400G transmit engines, along with 800G 2xFR4 and DR8 receive engines.

The product’s technical superiority stems from its design, which integrates EML lasers, drivers, and MUX for transmitters, as well as high-speed photodiodes, TIAs, and DMUX for receivers, all built on the core POET Optical Interposer platform.

Amid these developments, POET Technologies’ shares have demonstrated strong momentum in trading on the Nasdaq exchange following its recent funding and strategic partnerships.

Price Action: POET shares were trading lower by 5.64% at $7.030 at last check Wednesday.

