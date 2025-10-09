What's Going On With POET Technologies Stock Thursday?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) are trading lower Thursday morning after a strong rally earlier in the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The surge was fueled by the announcement of a $75 million private placement with a single institutional investor, the largest single investment in the company’s history. The financing sparked speculation that the company could announce an investment from a big AI name.

The deal involved the issuance of over 13.6 million common shares and an equal number of warrants. Each unit, consisting of one share and one warrant, was priced at $5.50. The warrants are exercisable at $9.78 per share and expire on Oct. 7, 2030.

POET intends to use the net proceeds for corporate development, including potential acquisitions, expanding research and development and accelerating its light source business.

CEO Suresh Venkatesan stated the capital injection, which created a war chest of over $150 million with no significant debt, positions the company to scale its growth in the AI hardware market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent powerful price movement, Benzinga Edge data shows POET with a very strong Momentum score of 94.14.

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares were down 7.05% at $8.61 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

