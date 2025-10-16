AIRO Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) has entered into a joint venture with Ukraine’s Bullet (Degree-Trans LLC) to manufacture and deploy high-speed interceptor drones for the U.S., NATO allies, and Ukraine.

The 50/50 partnership aims to integrate Bullet’s combat-tested fixed-wing drone technology into U.S. defense production and enhance NATO’s air defense capabilities.

The interceptor platform can reach speeds of up to 300 mph (450 km/h), carry payloads between 2.5 and 9 kilograms, and cover distances up to 200 kilometers.

The modular design enables flexible deployment across various missions, providing a significant advantage in aerial defense response times.

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, executive chairman of AIRO Group, said the partnership combines “the innovation and front-line experience of Ukrainian engineers with AIRO’s manufacturing and program-management expertise.” He added that the initiative supports U.S. policies encouraging domestic drone manufacturing and strengthens America’s defense industrial base.

Viacheslav Lvovych, director of Bullet, said the deal will expand the company’s technology into NATO markets. Joe Burns, CEO of AIRO Group, said bringing Ukrainian-developed systems into U.S. manufacturing will give our troops and allies the tools they need to respond decisively to aerial threats and protect lives.

The venture plans to build production capacity for interceptor drones in the U.S. and Ukraine while advancing research on next-generation interceptor and strike variants. It will coordinate with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, NATO, and the U.S. Department of War to secure qualified defense contracts. The companies expect to finalize the agreement within 60 days.

Earlier this year, AIRO strengthened its balance sheet through an upsized $89.4 million public offering, supporting its defense and aerospace growth plans, including this new venture.

Price Action: AIRO shares were trading higher by 7.18% to $20.91 at last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock