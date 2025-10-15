Why Bunge Stock Is Gaining Wednesday

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares advanced on Wednesday as the company completed a major reorganization of its business structure following its merger with Viterra Limited.

The agribusiness giant has also updated its 2025 earnings outlook to incorporate the combined company’s performance.

The firm revealed a revamped reporting system that aligns with its integrated value chain.

Beginning with the third quarter of 2025, Bunge will divide results into four core categories — Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling — alongside Corporate and Other results.

The change follows a full review of how the company’s leadership evaluates operations and allocates resources after the merger.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said the refreshed framework will give investors clearer visibility into the performance drivers of the new entity.

“We are pleased to announce our new segmentation and supplemental volume reporting, which we believe provides investors with a clear understanding of the key drivers of our combined company’s results and value chains,” Heckman said.

Under the new structure, Bunge will provide detailed volume data for each segment, including oilseed processing, refining output, and third-party sales.

The approach is intended to enhance transparency and tie reporting directly to the company’s core income-generating activities.

Certain prior-year figures have been recast to reflect this structure, though the revisions do not affect previously reported consolidated financial statements or cash flows.

Revised Earnings Outlook

Bunge now expects full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share between approximately $7.30 and $7.60 versus the $7.42 estimate, incorporating Viterra’s results and updated assumptions about global market conditions.

Bunge’s previous full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook of approximately $7.75 provided on its second quarter earnings call on July 30, 2025, excluded the impact of its combination with Viterra, which closed on July 2, 2025.

The company anticipates second-half adjusted EPS in the $4.00 to $4.25 range.

The company plans to release its third-quarter results on Nov. 5, 2025.

Price Action: BG shares were trading higher by 5.51% to $86.95 premarket at last check Wednesday.

