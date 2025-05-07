May 7, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

Bunge Q1 EPS Beats Expectations, CEO Credits 'Tariff-Related Timing Shifts' As Tailwind

Zinger Key Points

Bunge Limited BG shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Wednesday after reporting first-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, beating the street view of $1.29. Quarterly sales of $11.64 billion (down 13% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $13.05 billion.

“We benefited in the first quarter from tariff-related timing shifts in demand and farmer activity and remain confident in our ability to continue to execute despite the current market environment,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge’s Chief Executive Officer.

Adjusted Segment EBIT in the quarter under review was $406 million, lower than $719 million in the year-ago period. 

Gross profit was $597 million, lower than $876 million in the year-ago period.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $3.245 billion, and inventories worth $7.817 billion.

Bunge’s long-term debt at quarter end was $4.714 billion, higher than $4.694 billion at the end of December 31, 2024.

Bunge is in the final stage of the regulatory process for its Viterra transaction. It has also strengthened business alignment by agreeing to divest its regional corn milling and margarine businesses.

Outlook: Bunge has maintained its 2025 adjusted earnings per share forecast at approximately $7.75, slightly below the $7.79 estimate, excluding the impact of upcoming acquisitions and divestitures.

Bunge expects its 2025 adjusted effective tax rate to range between 21% and 25%.

Capital expenditures are expected to fall within the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion range. Depreciation and amortization are forecast at approximately $490 million.

Price Action: Bunge shares are trading higher by 0.03% to $78.19 at last check Wednesday.

