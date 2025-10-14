Nokia Strengthens Vodafone, Vodacom Alliance To Power Energy-Efficient 5G Networks

Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK) has extended its partnership with Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Vodacom Group Ltd. (JSE: VOD) to expand next-generation radio access network (RAN) technology across Europe and Africa.

The collaboration supports Vodafone's five-year network modernization plan, which focuses on digital inclusion and sustainable growth.

Under the new agreement, Nokia will continue providing equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios and baseband solutions built on the company's ReefShark System-on-Chip platform. The upgrades are designed to enhance network performance, improve energy efficiency, and increase reliability.

The partnership includes the first rollout of Nokia's Dual-Band Massive MIMO 5G radio in Africa. The hardware aims to deliver faster connectivity while reducing power consumption and site footprint, key to Vodafone's broader push toward sustainable network expansion.

Nokia will also introduce its MantaRay NM platform, an AI-driven network management tool that provides a consolidated view of operations for improved monitoring and predictive maintenance. The deployment will benefit Vodacom and its affiliates, such as Safaricom, in markets including Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

The move builds on Nokia's recent collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to prepare for 6G innovation. Together, these efforts reinforce Nokia's position in shaping next-generation connectivity through AI and sustainable design.

"Today's networks need new levels of performance, trust and resilience," said Mark Atkinson, Nokia's head of RAN. "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vodafone, Vodacom, and their affiliates to build future-proof 5G standalone networks across Europe and Africa."

Price Action: NOK shares are trading 1.33% higher at $5.32, and VOD 0.45% higher at $11.22 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

