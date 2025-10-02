Nokia Teams Up With HPE To Prepare For 6G Future

Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK) signed a global licensing deal with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) to strengthen its artificial intelligence-based Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) platform. The move will expand Nokia’s automation and autonomous networking capabilities as operators prepare for the shift from 5G to 6G.

The agreement, announced on October 2, also transfers HPE’s development team to Nokia’s Mobile Networks division as of October 1. Nokia stated that the deal will broaden the scope of its MantaRay SMO portfolio and enhance customer efficiency in managing multi-vendor networks.

The licensing agreement gives Nokia access to HPE’s RAN Intelligent Controller, which will be folded into the MantaRay platform. The addition is expected to enhance orchestration and support next-generation applications within open and interoperable radio access networks.

“This licensing deal with HPE will further strengthen our proven MantaRay SMO portfolio by adding these assets and expertise. Our customers worldwide will benefit from the enhanced capabilities of Nokia’s AI-driven automation, orchestration and open ecosystems, enabling them to manage multi-vendor networks more efficiently and prepare for the transition from 5G to 6G,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

The announcement comes shortly after Nokia partnered with Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI) to expand AI and cloud infrastructure. That collaboration aims to address growing demand for high-performance computing and generative AI, part of Nokia’s broader strategy to scale solutions for network operators. More information can be found here.

Nokia said its MantaRay SMO already complies with Open RAN standards and supports the open R1 interface. The platform has reached level four in TM Forum’s autonomous networking scale, positioning it as a leading zero-touch automation solution for future networks.

Price Action: NOK shares traded 1.04% higher at $4.870, and HPE was up 0.52% at $25.06 premarket at last check Thursday.

