What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) are trading sharply higher Monday afternoon, lifted by sector-wide optimism as investors monitor developments from SpaceX.

What To Know: The broader enthusiasm Monday comes as SpaceX gears up for its 11th Starship test flight, a pivotal event for the space economy.

SpaceX recently outlined ambitious plans for cargo missions to the Moon by 2028 and Mars by 2030, targeting a groundbreaking price of $100 million per metric ton, which has helped fuel positive investor sentiment in public space companies.

AST SpaceMobile shares surged to all-time highs last week following the announcement of a definitive agreement with Verizon. The landmark deal will provide direct-to-cellular satellite service starting in 2026, a move that has largely overshadowed concerns from a recent filing to sell up to $800 million in stock.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s strong performance, Benzinga Edge rankings give AST SpaceMobile an exceptionally high momentum score of 98.69.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 5.75% at $86.75 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $91.41.



AST SpaceMobile stock is currently experiencing strong upward momentum and is significantly above its 50-day ($50.88), 100-day ($46.61) and 200-day ($35.76) moving averages. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $91.41, indicating potential resistance at this level, while the recent low of $17.50 serves as a strong support point.

