AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company filed for an $800 million offering.

What Happened: AST SpaceMobile entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement to sell up to $800 million of the company’s common stock in an at-the-market offering program with up to a three-year term.

Under the agreement, AST SpaceMobile may sell shares from time to time through sales agents. The agents will be entitled to a commission rate of up to 3% of the gross sales price per share sold.

AST SpaceMobile had over $1.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 6.28% at $68.32 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

AST SpaceMobile stock is hovering near its 52-week high of $74.77. Despite the dip on Tuesday, it's still trading 39.7% above its 50-day moving average. The stock has an RSI of 79.5, suggesting it’s pretty overbought right now.

