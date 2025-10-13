Vertiv, Nvidia Unite To Revolutionize AI Factory Power Systems

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares are trading higher on Monday after it reached a new milestone in its partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to support the next generation of AI factories.

Building on the strategic alignment announced in May 2025, the company said it has advanced its 800-volt direct current (VDC) power platform from concept to engineering readiness.

The development supports Vertiv’s “unit of compute” strategy and is aimed at powering the next generation of AI factories. The 800 VDC portfolio is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, aligning with the 2027 rollout of Nvidia’s Rubin Ultra platforms.

The data center sector is undergoing a major shift as traditional 54 VDC in-rack power systems, built for kilowatt-scale loads, fall short of meeting the megawatt-scale needs of accelerated computing.

To bridge this gap, Vertiv and Nvidia are jointly developing scalable Vertiv 800 VDC systems with integrated energy storage, forming the backbone of AI factories built for large-scale, synchronized AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Vertiv is in the final stages of defining component specifications for its platform designs, which will feature centralized rectifiers, high-efficiency DC busways, and rack-level DC-DC converters to support the power demands of next-generation Nvidia compute systems.

Vertiv is advancing its 800-volt direct current (VDC) power portfolio, leveraging decades of expertise in DC architectures from telecom and industrial sectors.

The company said it is participating in early design phases of several large AI factory projects, where its reference and product designs are undergoing performance testing and validation against gigawatt-scale requirements.

Vertiv’s platform readiness extends to its global service network, a key advantage in supporting complex 800 VDC environments. With over 4,000 field service engineers and proven expertise in AC and DC systems, the company ensures safe operation and long-term reliability for mission-critical AI deployments.

Scott Armul, executive vice president, global portfolio and business units at Vertiv, stated, “Larger AI workloads are reshaping every aspect of data center design. With the development of our Vertiv 800 VDC platform designs, we’re translating our extensive experience into next-generation solutions that will support the massive compute densities required for AI factories.”

Earlier today, the company announced the appointment of Craig Chamberlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025.

Chamberlin will succeed David Fallon, who plans to retire and serve as a consultant through December 31, 2026. Chamberlin is joining the company from Wabtec Corporation, where he served as Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Price Action: VRT shares were trading higher by 7.06% to $180.94 at last check Monday.

