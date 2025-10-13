Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares are trading higher premarket on Monday after the company disclosed the appointment of Craig Chamberlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025.

Chamberlin will succeed David Fallon, who plans to retire and serve as a consultant through December 31, 2026.

Chamberlin is joining the company from Wabtec Corporation, where he served as Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv said, “Craig’s proven track record in operational finance, business transformation and value creation strongly aligns with Vertiv’s strategic priorities.”

”His deep expertise in driving operational excellence and profitable growth, along with his demonstrated success in executing key acquisitions, will be of great value as we continue our strategies to accelerate our margin expansion initiatives, optimize our global operations and capitalize on the unprecedented opportunities in the data center infrastructure market.”

Last week, the company announced new rack, power, and cooling solutions built to Open Compute Project (OCP) design standards, supporting high-density, energy-efficient data centers.

The company plans to report its third-quarter 2025 results on October 22, 2025.

Price Action: VRT shares were trading higher by 3.30% to $174.59 premarket at last check Monday.

