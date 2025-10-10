Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares moved higher on Friday after the company announced the launch of a new pilot program to develop advanced AI authentication solutions for enterprises, targeting new approaches to tackle emerging identity and verification challenges as organizations expand their use of artificial intelligence.

Backed by strategic investments, key partnerships, and its unique Worldcoin treasury, Eightco is pushing forward efforts to build a universal framework that could redefine digital identity and authentication standards.

The company aims to establish itself as the global authentication and trust layer for corporations worldwide.

Eightco Holdings is focused on advancing technologies that shape the future of authentication, verification, and Proof of Human (PoH) through strategic investments and partnerships, including its unique Worldcoin treasury strategy.

Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings, stated, “With trillions of dollars being invested in AI, the lack of scalable human-proof authentication has become a critical enterprise challenge. Over the last month, we’ve heard from many enterprise technology vendors that are seeking secure, verifiable identity solutions as they scale AI workloads and applications.”

“Our new program will help companies analyze single sign-on capabilities and verification pathways across this expanding digital landscape. We’re excited to collaborate with tech partners tackling these challenges, as authentication and trust are the foundation of Eightco’s long-term strategic vision,” Ives added.

The company is backed by a distinguished group of strategic and institutional investors, including BitMine (AMEX:BMNR), MOZAYYX, World Foundation, Wedbush, Coinfund, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Kraken, Pantera (OTC:PNTRF), GSR, Brevan Howard, and others.

Price Action: ORBS shares were trading higher by 25.95% to $10.63 at last check Friday.

Image via Shutterstock