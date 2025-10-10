Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR) announced on Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hangzhou Xianmu Technology Co., Ltd., a leading casual catering supply chain provider in China, to jointly develop a global tokenized smart supply chain ecosystem for the foodservice industry.

Announced at the Reitar Global Food Supply Chain Ecological Seminar, the partnership aims to integrate digital finance and logistics innovation to modernize the casual dining supply chain.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a joint venture focused on Hong Kong and overseas markets, combining Reitar’s logistics infrastructure, cold chain facilities, and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization with Xianmu’s digital procurement and supply chain management systems.

The partnership seeks to create what it calls the world’s first AI-driven smart catering supply chain platform. Xianmu’s proprietary AI technology delivers 100% fulfillment coverage and 95% recognition accuracy, boosting operational efficiency.

The company has achieved over 300% annual Gross Merchandise Value growth in recent years and expanded its product range to nearly 1,000 SKUs, underscoring strong momentum in China’s B2B restaurant supply market.

Reitar and Xianmu plan to accelerate global expansion, focusing on Southeast Asia and the Middle East, to promote the digital transformation of Chinese cuisine supply chains. Xianmu currently serves more than 300,000 restaurant clients across 120 cities in China and is actively building an international ecosystem.

The companies will collaborate across four key areas: establishing the joint venture, building a blockchain-enabled global smart supply chain network, replicating the model internationally to facilitate access to capital markets and digital asset financing, and developing RWA tokenization for logistics and supply chain assets via Reitar’s RBTC trading tool.

John Chan, Chairman & CEO of Reitar Logtech, commented, “Xianmu excels in tea beverage, bakery, and coffee supply chains, particularly with its standardized processes, precisely where Reitar is focused.”

“We share a high level of mutual understanding and vision. From digital and AI-driven supply chains to bringing advanced concepts global, our goals align strongly. Most importantly, both sides are committed to connecting more partners and building a comprehensive ecosystem, injecting new momentum into industry growth.”, said Hannah Yang, COO of Xianmu Technology.

Industry data show the global Chinese foodservice market grew from $227.55 billion in 2020 to $359.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $577.68 billion by 2030. Frost & Sullivan forecasts the overseas Chinese restaurant segment will reach $409.8 billion by 2026, a 9.4% CAGR. Both companies see digitalization and tokenization as key to improving efficiency, transparency, and financing across the supply chain.

Reitar and Xianmu outlined a three-phase roadmap: launching a demonstration platform in Hong Kong, expanding into the Middle East and Southeast Asia through logistics hubs in Dubai, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, and later replicating the model across Europe and Latin America to create a global tokenized supply chain finance and trading platform.

Price Action: RITR shares were trading higher by 7.18% to $2.09 premarket at last check Friday.

