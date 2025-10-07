Eightco Holdings (ORBS) Stock Rises As Chairman Dan Ives Shares $8 Billion Worldcoin Vision

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares are trading higher and trending Tuesday morning after launching a new “Chairman’s Message” video series to highlight the company’s digital asset strategy. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The new video series reinforces the company’s “Power of Eight” initiative, with a goal of acquiring 800 million World (CRYPTO: WLD) tokens.

Chairman Dan Ives projected a potential $8 billion valuation for Eightco, based on a target of $10 per WLD token. Eightco had a total market cap of approximately $2.08 billion as of Monday’s close, per Benzinga Pro.

The optimistic outlook from Ives follows the company’s recent closing of a $270 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing on Sept. 9.

Eightco said the company is positioning itself to support the future of authentication and “Proof of Human” verification in the AI era, as the World network recently surpassed 17 million verified users.

“As AI-generated content continues to surge, the need for Proof of Human will only grow. We believe World ID will emerge as the universal single sign-on of the future,” Ives said.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Eightco holds a low Value score of 7.94.

ORBS Price Action: Eightco Holdings shares were up 5.69% at $11.70 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

