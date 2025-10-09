Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Continues To Rise: What's Happening?

Shares of quantum computing firm Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are trading higher on Thursday, fueled by a wave of positive developments that underscore growing investor confidence. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally follows a significant price target increase earlier this week from Benchmark analyst David Williams, who reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $50 from $20.

Williams cited accelerating momentum across the quantum sector and pointed to Rigetti’s solid foundation of government and private-sector contracts as indicators of its favorable market position. The optimism is being bolstered by recent company announcements, including securing $21 million in contracts for 2025, which showcases tangible progress on its 4-year technology roadmap.

Investors are also encouraged by Rigetti's strong financial position. The company boasts a $571 million war chest following a recent capital raise, providing a substantial cash runway to fund its ambitious goal of developing a 1,000+ qubit, error-corrected system. Key partnerships, including with Nvidia, and a scalable chiplet architecture are seen as critical advantages in the race to achieve quantum advantage.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s powerful price action, Benzinga Edge rankings assign RGTI an exceptional Momentum score of 99.92.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 5.1% at $45.48 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

