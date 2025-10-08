Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is sitting on a war chest of roughly $571 million. Still, investors are left wondering: Is this enough to push the company to quantum advantage, or merely a pause before the next fundraising round? In an exclusive email interview, CEO Subodh Kulkarni told Benzinga that the company has "sufficient cash resources to meet our anticipated operating cash needs for at least the next 12 months, and most likely for a much longer period of time."

That confidence offers some comfort — but in a capital-intensive race to scale 100+ qubits, the stakes remain high.

Cash To Fuel Quantum Ambitions

The June 2025 at-the-market offering raised $350 million in gross proceeds, topping off Rigetti's balance sheet and leaving the company debt-free. With Fab-1 in full swing, Kulkarni emphasizes that the cash is strategically aligned with the roadmap: as qubit counts and fidelity numbers approach commercial thresholds, Rigetti can adjust volume expectations and expand fabrication capacity as needed.

"We will continually adjust volume expectations and begin ramping up other fabrication capacity at other locations, commensurate with the growth rates and regional distribution of that demand," he notes.

No Trigger In Sight, But Watch The Burn

Unlike some peers, Rigetti does not tie future fundraising to a specific milestone. Kulkarni underscores: "There are no specific triggers as to when or if we might ever raise additional funds. Our board and management monitor our ongoing capital and funding requirements on a regular basis."

For investors, that's both reassuring and cautionary: the company has breathing room, but quantum scale-up is unpredictable, and capital needs could spike if government or commercial demand accelerates faster than expected.

Investor Takeaway: Rigetti's $571 million cash position provides room for execution, but the quantum race remains high-stakes and unpredictable. Investors will be watching burn rates and contract traction closely in this long-term play.

