Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is bridging the gap between quantum ambition and reality.

The firm secured $21 million in contracts for 2025, showcasing tangible progress toward its goal of a 1,000+ qubit, error-corrected system. With key partnerships and a proven chiplet architecture, the company's roadmap is starting to take shape.

"There's really not a single factor that dominates the overall progress on qubit count, fidelity, and other performance characteristics," Rigetti Computing CEO Subodh Kulkarni told Benzinga in an exclusive email interview.

Track RGTI stock here.

But with the latest contracts, investors are now watching tangible progress unfold alongside the company's ambitious four-year revenue roadmap.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Rigetti Leverages Nvidia, Chiplets To Outpace IBM And Google In Quantum Race

Small Deals, Big Implications

Kulkarni highlighted the 2025 contracts as key milestones:

Two Novera systems totaling approximately $5.7 million;

a $5.8 million AFRL contract to advance superconducting quantum computing;

a $5.48 million consortium for chip fabrication technology;

a £3.5 million consortium deploying a 36-qubit system at UK NQCC integrating Riverlane's error correction stack; and

Phase A of DARPA QBI worth up to $1 million.

"We have an amazing team of the world's top scientists and engineers in all of the relevant areas to advance, and we have the right culture and people in place to maintain our high levels of innovation and deliver against our roadmap," he said.

Technology That Scales

Rigetti's proprietary chiplet architecture reinforces the contracts. "Having already validated our chiplet-based approach, we are confident that our 100+ qubit system planned for the end of 2025 will achieve the same fidelity," Kulkarni said.

Combined with Fab-1, Rigetti's in-house superconducting quantum chip foundry, the company aims to scale qubit counts while maintaining high fidelity.

"Fab-1…is capable of supporting our R&D efforts to achieve the qubit counts and fidelity numbers we expect to deliver on our technology roadmap," he added.

Investor Takeaway: Rigetti's $21 million in 2025 deals are a tangible bridge between pilot contracts and long-term quantum ambitions.

With verified execution across contracts, chip architecture, and fabrication, investors can track measurable progress on the four-year path toward quantum advantage — without speculating beyond the facts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock