Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) hit a new 52-week high Thursday morning, fueled by a series of contract wins that have bolstered investor confidence. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The end-to-end space company’s stock has been on an upward trajectory, propelled by recent multi-launch agreements with Japanese satellite companies, solidifying its position in the commercial launch market.

Driving the rally is a newly announced deal with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space for three dedicated Electron missions, bringing the total number of upcoming launches for iQPS to seven.

This follows a landmark 10-launch contract with Synspective, Rocket Lab’s largest single-customer order to date. The company is also preparing for its next mission with Synspective, with a launch window scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

These back-to-back agreements underscore the increasing demand for Rocket Lab’s launch services. In response, the company has ramped up production and is planning for 20 or more missions in 2025.

Rocket Lab said in August that the company has made steady progress on its medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket, which is expected to debut later this year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its strong market performance, Rocket Lab shows a powerful Benzinga Edge momentum score of 98.69.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.28% at $66.80 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is significantly above its 50-day ($47.56), 100-day ($40.98),and 200-day ($32.08) moving averages, indicating strong bullish momentum.

