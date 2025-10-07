Rocket Lab Shares Are Reaching New Highs: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are hitting all-time highs on Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s fueling the rally.

What To Know: Rocket Lab announced a launch window for its next mission with Synspective, a Japanese satellite data and analytics firm. The mission, named “Owl New World,” will launch from the company’s New Zealand facility during a window opening on Oct. 14.

The launch will deploy the seventh StriX satellite, part of Synspective’s low Earth orbit constellation that provides high-resolution imagery for disaster response, national security and environmental monitoring.

The mission marks the next launch in a series of 21 upcoming launches Rocket Lab will conduct for Synspective through the end of the decade. Rocket Lab has already successfully deployed six StriX satellites across six dedicated missions as the constellation’s sole launch provider to date.

Rocket Lab secured a 10-launch contract with Synspective in late September, its largest single-customer order to date. Combined with an earlier agreement from June 2024, the company now has 21 dedicated Electron missions lined up for the Japanese firm.

“Owl New World” will be Rocket Lab’s 15th launch this year and 73rd overall. The company has achieved 100% mission success across all missions in 2025 and is projected to complete more than 20 launches for the full year. Electron continues to rank as the world’s most frequently launched commercial small orbital rocket.

RKLB Analysis: Rocket Lab is experiencing strong upward momentum, with a Benzinga Edge Rankings score of 98.64. The stock is significantly above both its 50-day moving average of $46.81 and its 200-day moving average of $31.67, indicating a bullish trend. Key resistance is observed near the all-time high of $62.56 reached on Tuesday, while support can be identified around the 50-day moving average.

Volume is significant at approximately 27.5 million shares, which is notably above the average volume of around 22 million. This surge in volume supports the price increase and indicates strong buying interest.

On the other hand, the RSI is calculated at 70.12, indicating the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could suggest a pullback is possible. The MACD shows a bullish crossover, but the lines are beginning to converge, hinting at a potential slowdown in momentum.

Meanwhile, chart patterns reveal a possible ascending triangle formation, with the upper trend line around $62.56 and the lower trend line forming from the recent lows. This pattern typically signals a continuation of the bullish trend if the stock breaks above the resistance level.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares are reaching new heights on Tuesday, last up 5.05% at $61.45, according to Benzinga Pro.

